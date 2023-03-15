A bipartisan group of senators called on the Pentagon on Tuesday to “take a hard look” at sending advanced U.S. fighter jets to Ukraine to aid the country in its war with Russia.

The group of eight senators, led by Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), wrote in a letter to Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that the U.S. was “at a critical juncture in the conflict” and asked Austin to answer numerous questions on the possibility of sending Ukraine F-16 aircraft.

“After speaking with U.S., Ukrainian, and foreign leaders working to support Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference last month, we believe the U.S. needs to take a hard look at providing F-16 aircraft to Ukraine,” the senators wrote.

In addition to Kelly, senators signing on to the letter were:

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA)

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC)

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL)

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV)

READ MORE