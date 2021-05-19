The New York Post:

A group of young Brooklyn men ripped off $2 million in COVID-19 relief funds by submitting fraudulent unemployment claims — and then stupidly posted pictures of themselves with their ill-gotten cash, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Six of the eight defendants — ranging in age from 18 to 25 — were charged in Brooklyn federal court, documents show.

Two of the suspects — Armani Miller, 24, and Johan Santos, 19 — are still at large.

Four of the alleged thieves foolishly flaunted their fortunes on social media, posting pictures of themselves with large piles of cash, according to the court documents.

The men stole personal information from people in the assistance program to obtain the unemployment benefits, prosecutors said.

