BUSINESS INSIDER:

Authorities say eight people have been injured after a motorist appeared to deliberately plow into them in Northern California.

The Bay Area city’s Department of Public Safety says a 13-year-old boy and seven others were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after the crash near a shopping center in Sunnyvale, more than an hour south of San Francisco.

There’s no word on their condition or a motive for the apparent attack.

The driver was taken into custody after the car smashed into a tree.

Witnesses say the man apparently made no effort to stop before hitting the pedestrians, reported KGO-TV .

Police Captain Jim Choi told the San Francisco Chronicle that the collision appears to have been deliberate.