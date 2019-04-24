BUSINESS INSIDER:
Authorities say eight people have been injured after a motorist appeared to deliberately plow into them in Northern California.
The Bay Area city’s Department of Public Safety says a 13-year-old boy and seven others were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after the crash near a shopping center in Sunnyvale, more than an hour south of San Francisco.
There’s no word on their condition or a motive for the apparent attack.
The driver was taken into custody after the car smashed into a tree.
Witnesses say the man apparently made no effort to stop before hitting the pedestrians, reported KGO-TV .
Police Captain Jim Choi told the San Francisco Chronicle that the collision appears to have been deliberate.
