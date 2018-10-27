CBS PITTSBURGH:

Eight people have been killed and a number of others injured after a shooting situation at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Saturday.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports that a suspect, a white male, has surrendered. The SWAT team had been talking with the suspect, and he was crawling and injured.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan confirmed that eight people were confirmed dead. Others had been shot but the extent of their injuries in unknown at this time.

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA

Police have requested that residents stay inside their home as they have exchanged gun fire with a suspected gunman.

When officers arrived, the gunman reportedly shot at them, forcing officers to use their vehicles as a shield.

Two police officers were reportedly shot.

The Synagogue was reportedly full of people for a Saturday service and police say they’ve received several calls from people barricaded inside the Synagogue.