CBS NEW YORK:

Police are investigating after a man was chased down the street and attacked on the way to the library.

The victim in this incident believes he was the target of a gang initiation, and he’s still recovering from several broken bones after the brutal assault on Oct. 10.

Video shows the terrified man backing away as two young men go after him in front of a library on Linden Boulevard in Cambria Heights, Queens.

First, a man in a yellow t-shirt appears to shove him, knocking him to the ground. Then, a man in a white t-shirt unleashes a fury of punches.



