She’s a real-life Bonnie — minus the Clyde, plus a few years.

A 78-year-old Missouri woman with a history of bank heists and the first name Bonnie was arrested Wednesday for trying to rob a bank in Pleasant Hill.

Bonnie Gooch was cuffed and charged with stealing or attempted stealing from a financial institution for the alleged theft at Goppert Financial Bank Wednesday afternoon, Pleasant Hill police said.

Officers spotted a car matching the suspect vehicle description provided by staff driving a few hundred yards from the bank following the attempted heist and pulled it over.

They found Gooch behind the wheel and evidence inside the car that linked her to the bank robbery, police said.

“Obviously it was a tense situation,” Pleasant Hill Police Chief Thomas Wright told Kansas City’s FOX 4 News. “But when the hands of an elderly woman come out of the car and that is who is driving the suspect vehicle, it’s a little shocking.”

Gooch was taken into custody without incident.

