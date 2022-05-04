ABC7NY.com

Police are searching for the man in the brutal attack on a 77-year-old man in the Bronx. It happened after the two got into an argument on the Grand Concourse Monday afternoon. That’s when the man punched the victim in the face knocking him to the ground. He dumped a cup of liquid on the victim, threw the cup at him, and kicked him in the face before running off. The victim says the suspect also tried to rob him but nothing was stolen. He was taken in stable condition by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital.

