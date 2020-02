NY POST

Put up your dukes! When a masked marauder attempted to mug a 77-year-old at an ATM, the senior citizen fought back. Security footage from the Cardiff, UK, incident shows the elderly man impressively using fisticuffs to scare off the would-be robber. “The victim in this case showed great bravery,” a South Wales Police detective said. “However he has been left shaken.”

