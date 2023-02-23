Twenty-five people are facing criminal charges in a scheme out of Southern Florida that allegedly sold 7,600 fake nursing diplomas for more than $100 million, Forbes reported on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) unsealed the investigation in late January, which the agency dubbed “Operation Nightingale.” The DOJ revealed how three now-defunct Florida nursing schools — Siena College, Palm Beach School of Nursing and Sacred Heart International Institute — enabled “untrained individuals,” including immigrants, “to sit for the national nursing board exams and at least 2,800 of them passed,” the report states.

“The unsettling result: fake nurses were working everywhere from Texas nursing homes to a New Jersey assisted living facility to a New York agency caring for homebound pediatric patients. The Veterans Administration has had to fire 89 phony-degreed nurses involved in direct patient care as a result of what the Feds call “Operation Nightingale.’’ (The VA says it has uncovered no actual patient harm),” according to the report.

“State licensing boards are also scrambling—Delaware has annulled 26 licenses of working nurses, Georgia has asked 22 to surrender their licenses, and Washington state is investigating 150 applicants with fraudulent credentials,” the report continues.

