756 Smuggled Migrants Headed to U.S. Detained by Mexico Over Weekend

Officers with Mexico’s National Institute of Migration (INM) “rescued” 756 mostly Central American migrants in several multi-agency law enforcement operations. The three operations took place in the Mexican States of Oaxaca and Puebla.

On Saturday, 265 migrants from Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras were found sealed in two tractor-trailers in Oaxaca. A total of 491 mostly Guatemalan migrants were encountered in a fenced-in vacant lot awaiting transportation on Friday.

Lacking statutory arrest authority in Mexico, the INM categorizes all detentions related to foreign nationals lacking proper immigration permits as “rescues.” According to INM, in 2022, more than 746,000 irregular migrants, likely headed to the United States, were “rescued” by the agency.

On Saturday, INM announced the rescue of 265 migrants in two separate human smuggling incidents in the capital city of Oaxaca. Both operations involved migrants being transported in sealed tractor-trailers. In the first incident, on a highway near the Technological Institute of Oaxaca, 118 migrants were found sealed in a tractor-trailer without food or water.

Of the 118 migrants from Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, 77 were members of a family unit, 14 were unaccompanied minors, and 27 were single adults. None of the migrants had INM documents showing they had registered and applied for asylum in Mexico.

