RFI.fr:

In August 1944 ordinary Parisians rose up, led by Resistance fighters supported by workers, women and even priests to throw off the Nazi yoke after four years.

Following six days of street clashes, random attacks and armed barricades, they were joined by French and US soldiers and victory was confirmed.

“Paris outraged! Paris broken! Paris martyred!” General Charles de Gaulle declared outside the city hall on August 25.

“But Paris liberated! Liberated by itself. Liberated by its people.”

– Almost bypassed? –

The landing of tens of thousands of American, British and Canadian troops on the beaches of Normandy on June 6 launched the final pushback against Adolf Hitler’s forces.

After being bogged down in Normandy for weeks, the Allies were finally able to advance eastwards, taking Orleans and Chartres, south of Paris, on August 17.

They planned to head straight for the German border without a detour to the capital where there was a risk of difficult and damaging urban warfare.