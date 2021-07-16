Zero Hedge:

As if we needed any further proof that Mayor Lori Lightfoot is grossly incompetent and has completely lost control of her city, a 73 year old Vietnam War veteran in Chicago passed away due to a heart attack after an attempted carjacking that left him beaten in broad daylight.

Keith Cooper, who served his country honorably during two Vietnam War combat tours, was pronounced dead on Wednesday this week after being “repeatedly punched in the head” after two carjackers demanded he turn over the keys to his car while he was out running errands.

“[The suspects] tried to steal his car. You didn’t even get his car when you took his life. It was two guys preying on a senior citizen,” the victim’s son-in-law told Fox News. “He was like a bonus dad. He was my father-in-law, but he was like a dad. He was the best. Keith was the best.”

Witnesses attempted to stop the attack, the report says. His daughter, Kenika Carlton, said: “I’m just in shock. I’m still in shock because this is not the way I thought my day was going to go.”

He died days before his 74th birthday, the report notes. Two suspects have been detained for questioning.

2020 saw a 135% spike in carjackings in Chicago compared to 2019. 2021 has seen one 24 hour span where “at least five” carjackings took place, the report notes.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News. Big surprise.

Recall, just days ago Lightfoot was begging President Biden for help running her city. Meanwhile, when President Trump offered to “send in the Feds” to Chicago during his term, she declined. “I’ve made no secret of the fact that I think this is a matter of incredible urgency,” Lightfoot said about asking for help.

