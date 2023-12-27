73 Three and Four-Year Olds, Hundreds of Children Under Six Sent to Disgraced NHS Transgender Clinic

Children as young as three years old have been referred to Britain’s socialised medicine’s ‘Gender Identity Development Service’ transgender clinic, with hundreds of young children referred in the past decade.

382 children aged six and under have been referred to the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) in the Tavistock and Portman Trust, known commonly as the National Health Service’s transgender clinic, in the past ten years new figures from the Trust reveal. The numbers, published by the Daily Mail, reveal how even the youngest children have been pushed into interacting with the controversial clinic, and that the numbers being referred to GIDS have soared in recent years.

The clinic, which has no official younger age limit to those it will see, has had 12 three-year-olds referred to it between 2010 and 2020, as well as 61 four-year-olds, 140 five-year-olds, and 169 six-year-olds. The number of young people being sent to GIDS year-on-year shows how quickly the concept is spreading, with 136 referrals in 2010-11 to 3,585 a decade later.

It has been previously reported that the clinic “treated” some 19,000 children of all ages in 25 years.

The Daily Mail report also cited the Tavistock Clinic’s own attempt to defend the figures, insisting that while it accepted referrals for three-year-olds, it didn’t actually perform what they euphemistically call “treatment” on the infants. Instead, it was said, “staff normally [hold] a ‘one-off discussion’ with parents or carers to provide support and advice.”

