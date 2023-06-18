A new poll for DailyMail.com lays bare the challenge facing President Joe Biden as he runs for reelection: Almost half of Democrats believe he is too old for the job, and 52 of all voters believe they are worse off since he became president.

Republicans have used both as attack lines in their campaigns to unseat Biden.

The president has always been gaffe-prone, but now any botched comment is seized on as evidence that the 80-year-old is no longer fit for office.

And after presiding over gas prices spikes and a year of rampant inflation, Republicans believe they can beat him on pocket book issues.

President Joe Biden is already America’s oldest ever president. He would be 86 at the end of a second term, which is too old according to almost three quarters of American voters

It found that 71 percent of likely general election voters believe he is too old to be president — let alone at the end of a second term, when he would be 86.

The numbers are skewed by political preference, but even 49 percent of Democrats agree.

