7,000 pro-Palestinian protesters take over Brooklyn Bridge, call for elimination of Jewish state: ‘By any means’

"AllahuAkbar!" a crowd of thousands chanted, "Long Live Hamas!" one man shouted, as crowds gathered at Union Square in NYC following a march from Brooklyn demanding to #FreePalaestine



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/FHx3kwdN0t — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 29, 2023

At least 7,000 pro-Palestinian protesters shut down the Brooklyn Bridge during a march through the borough Saturday, openly cheering Hamas terrorists’ barbaric attacks on Israel — and justifying the murders of innocent mothers and babies.

“Freedom by any means, land back by any means,” declared Dorian, a 24-year-old protester from Queens, during the three-mile Flood Brooklyn for Gaza march, which began at 3 p.m. in front of the Brooklyn Museum in Crown Heights, not far from the Hasidic Lubavitcher headquarters on Eastern Parkway, where a Sabbath festival was being held.

#BrooklynForGaza The march from the Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn to Union Square in Manhattan was great.



THOUSANDS and THOUSANDS of New Yorkers marched for #FreeGaza, #FreePalestine , #CeaseFireInGaza .



Support Palestine/BDS: https://t.co/XGWF8eT4ms pic.twitter.com/WicLVqIsks — Javier Soriano (@JavierSorianoNY) October 29, 2023

“I believe the settler state of Israel must be taken down,” he said.

The demonstrators — holding signs with antisemitic slogans such as “From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will be Free,” and “F—k Israel, Justice Palestine” — headed north along Flatbush Avenue to the Barclays Center, and then converged on the Brooklyn Bridge, stopping traffic on the Manhattan-bound side around 6 p.m. as some scaled metal barriers and triumphantly waved Palestinian flags.

Cops shut down traffic on the Brooklyn-bound side as a precautionary measure.

READ MORE