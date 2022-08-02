SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A 70-year-old woman is speaking from her bedside after being beaten brutally and even kicked in the head by multiple attackers, in broad daylight in San Francisco.

Mrs. Zheng’s mother, who requested we refer to her only as Mrs. Ren, has spent the past 2 years hiding inside from COVID.

Until Sunday.

Through an interpreter, Mrs. Ren said, “Yesterday was one of the first days for a long time she went out and this is what happened.”

Mrs. Ren now hides inside for another reason. She is covered in blankets and bed-ridden from the extreme pain she suffered when approached by four juveniles Sunday evening — who asked her what time it was. She says she said “5-o’clock” and then proceeded to show the suspects her watch, since she does not speak any English and was not sure if they understood her.

