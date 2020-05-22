70% of Dubai companies expect to go out of business within six months due to coronavirus pandemic, survey says

CNBC

Almost half the restaurants and hotels surveyed by the Dubai Chamber expected to go out of business in the next month alone, with three-quarters of travel and tourism companies expecting to close in that time.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce in late April surveyed 1,228 CEOs across a range of sectors during the city’s strictest lockdown period.A staggering 70% of businesses in Dubai expect to close their doors within the next six months as the coronavirus pandemic and global lockdowns ravage demand, a survey by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce revealed Thursday. The Chamber surveyed 1,228 CEOs across a range of sectors between April 16 and April 22, during the emirate’s strictest lockdown period. Nearly three-quarters of those surveyed were small businesses with fewer than 20 employees. Of the respondents, more than two-thirds saw a moderate-to-high risk of going out of business in the coming six months: 27% said they expected to lose their businesses within the next month, and 43% expect to go out of business within six.

READ MORE AT CNBC.COM

Buy on Amazon!

Advertisements