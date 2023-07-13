Siena College polling out Wednesday shows that New Yorkers are absolutely terrified about rising crime, with fully 70% reporting that they’re “very” or “somewhat” worried about being victimized.

Almost 10% say they’ve been physically assaulted or robbed in just the last year.

Yet Mayor Adams has found the real culprit behind this public “perception” of rising danger and menace on the streets.

No, not your friendly neighborhood shoplifter. Not the aggressive panhandler in the subway or the knife-wielding maniac, like the one screaming wildly in Times Square Wednesday morning.

The real problem, according to the mayor? The media.

“Let’s think about it for a moment, how do [New Yorkers] start their day,” Adams asked rhetorically. “They start their day picking up the news, the morning papers, they sit down, and they see some of the most horrific events that may happen throughout the previous day.”

This media manipulation, says Mayor Swagger, plays with and distorts the “psyche” of New Yorkers — who are so innocent and feeble-minded, it seems, they can’t distinguish between the violent stories they read in the papers and see with their own eyes on the streets and the peaceful, loving (fake) reality he’d rather they thought exists.

