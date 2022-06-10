The radical left has stirred multiple acts of extremism against political foes in recent weeks.

The rash of extremism follows the leaked Supreme Court opinion that revealed Roe v. Wade could be overturned in the near future, making abortion federally illegal. Abortion may remain legal in many Democrat-controlled states even if the case is overturned.

After the news of the leak, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) used rhetoric to encourage political violence against those who hold dissenting political views. Lightfoot called the “LGBTQ+ community… to arms.”

The following includes seven recent examples where leftists have targeted their political opponents using extremist methods:

1.) Suspect Arrested in Assassination Against Kavanaugh

On Wednesday, a suspect was arrested and charged with an assassination attempt against Kavanaugh. No mention of the attempt was posted above the fold on the New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal’s websites. On Tuesday, the Times tucked away the breaking news story in its “more news” section of its website, near the bottom of the site next to a story on Trader Joe’s employees wanting to unionize.

“Two people familiar with the investigation,” the Post reported, “said the initial evidence indicates the man was angry about the leaked draft of an opinion by the Supreme Court signaling that the court is preparing to overturn Roe. v. Wade[.]”

