THE HILL:

Seventy percent of millennials in a new poll say that they are somewhat or extremely like to vote for a socialist candidate.

The YouGov–Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation poll released on Monday also found that 50 percent of millennials, defined as between the ages of 23 and 38, and 51 percent of Generation Z, or those ages 16 to 22, have a somewhat or very unfavorable view of capitalism, an increase of 8 and 6 percentage points, respectively, from last year.

Only 44 percent of Generation X, 33 percent of baby boomers and 33 percent of the silent generation said they were somewhat or extremely likely to vote for a socialist candidate.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a Democratic White House hopeful, is a self-identified democratic socialist who advocates for left-wing policies like the Green New Deal, “Medicare for All” and increased tax rates on wealthier Americans.