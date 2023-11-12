7-Eleven workers in NYC defend store from unhinged man claiming to be Saudi royalty: video

A pair of 7-Eleven clerks took matters into their own hands to defend their Tribeca store from an unhinged man who bizarrely claimed to be Saudi royalty.In a shocking video posted on Reddit, two store staffers at the chain’s Broadway location are seen wielding a stick and dustpan, as well as a long piece of plastic, as they drive out a shouting man in a red-and-black jacket and sweatpants. The employees proceeded to guard the door in a roughly 3-minute-long standoff with the nutter, who repeatedly tried to re-enter and screamed at the exhausted staffers as they swiped at him with their makeshift weapons. “You know who you just hit? Mohammed Bin Salman! You’re f—ing dead!” the loon shrieked, calling the Saudi Arabian prince his “brother” and “cousin” before eventually storming off. Musician Rick Habeeb, who documented the Monday morning scuffle during a coffee run, told The Post the deranged man began acting “unruly” and suddenly snapped after noticing that one of the clerks had been watching him.

