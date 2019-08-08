THE WEEK:

Reality is knocking for these seven Democratic presidential candidates.

The twenty-something strong 2020 primary field has been desperate for a weeding since it hit double-digit territory, though even candidates who didn’t make a single debate stage have so far been reluctant to drop out. If they’re looking for a reason to do so, this new Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll of likely New Hampshire primary voters might be the answer.

Unsurprisingly, former Vice President Joe Biden retains his top spot in this New Hampshire poll, gathering 21.4% support. Next up is Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) with 16.8%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) with 13.6%, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) at 8%.

Yet down at the other end of the spectrum, seven Democrats didn’t get a single survey respondent to declare they were their top primary choice: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; Miramir, Florida Mayor Wayne Messam; Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton; Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan; and former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak. Inslee, Moulton, and Ryan at least got a few people to say they were their second choice for president. Still, a solid 20.8% of respondents said they’re undecided on their top 2020 primary pick so far, and another 15.7% are undecided on their second choice, giving these seemingly hopeless candidates a slim chance to turn things around.