Breitbart:

Anti-American billionaire George Soros reportedly gave seven-figure campaign donations to re-elect Kim Foxx, the Chicago prosecutor who decided to drop all charges against accused hate hoaxer Jussie Smollett.

Foxx is running to return to her office as state’s attorney for Cook County, and it’s reported that she benefited from a political pac named the Illinois Justice & Public Safety PAC which helped her run a six-figure ad campaign. It turns out that the pac’s entire $2 million budget came from one of the many activist groups stealthily funded by Soros, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

