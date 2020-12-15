The Seattle Times:

Relocation by Tesla’s Musk and Oracle Corp. follows 687,000 other Californians who’ve moved to Texas in last decade

If you spend enough time in Texas, you’ll quickly become comfortable with phrases like “y’all,” “bless your heart” and “howdy.” But in recent years, there’s a saying that’s been almost as prevalent: “Don’t California My Texas.”

The phrase, borne of the massive migration of Californians to Texas over the last decade, captures conservative Texans’ political and economic concerns about a very real migration pattern — a trek that several high profile celebrities and business leaders joined in this year.

And this week, Tesla founder Elon Musk ended speculation around his own move after months of criticizing California for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and threats to move more of his business operations out of the state. Musk confirmed he had moved to Texas on Tuesday during The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council annual summit.

Then tech giant Oracle Corp. joined the migration, saying Friday it will move its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas, and let many employees choose their office locations and decide whether to work from home. The business software maker said it will keep major hubs at its current home in Redwood City, California, and other locations.

“We believe these moves best position Oracle for growth and provide our personnel with more flexibility about where and how they work,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Billionaire tech mogul Musk’s high-profile relocation is the latest of more than 687,000 Californians who’ve made the move to the Lone Star State over the last decade, according to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2010-2019.

Californians made up roughly 13% of the entire population that has migrated to Texas since 2010, more than any other single state.

Last year, 82,235 Californians moved to Texas, down just slightly from the 10-year peak in 2018 of 86,164.

It makes sense – the two states are the most populous in the country and are each economic powerhouses. And, of course, many Texans move to California each year as well, although the scales tip in favor of Texas as the top destination.

