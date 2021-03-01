Just the News:

Trump easily wins CPAC presidential straw poll, cementing frontrunner status in 2024

Former President Donald Trump still enjoys significant support among conservatives, winning on Sunday the CPAC straw poll with 55% of attendees’ support

The Washington Times/CPAC poll telegraphs that Trump still has a solid grip on the party, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in a distant second place with just 21% while all others in the poll fell much lower.

On the question of whether people would like to see the former president run again in 2024, 68% answered yes.

