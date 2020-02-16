Breitbart:

A survey released by polling firm Ifop has claimed that more than six in ten French people think that French civilisation as we know it will collapse.

The survey noted that a third of the people who believed in the collapse. think it will occur in a brutal fashion and put the time frame for the collapse within the next 20 year or so.

One of the chief reasons stated by respondents as the prime cause of a potential collapse is climate change, with 27 per cent stating that climate factors and overconsumption will spell the end for French civilisation, French media outlet L’Aisne Nouvelle reports.

Around 15 per cent of the respondents said that mass migration would be the cause of the collapse, while another 14 per cent stated that internal conflicts within French society, or even civil war, could precipitate it.