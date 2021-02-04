CBS – Los Angeles:

A Riverside County task force made dozens of arrests and rescued a couple of women in a human trafficking sting, authorities announced this week.

The Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (RCAHT) arrested 64 people during “operation Reclaim & Rebuild”, a nearly week-long proactive enforcement operation that targeted online prostitution, according to officials.

During the week of January 24-30, 2021, the task force arrested 61 males and one female for solicitation of prostitution, one male for soliciting a minor for lewd purposes, and one male for supervising/aiding a person to commit prostitution, officials said.

Throughout the week, investigators went to locations known for sex trafficking activity and set up sting operations. Investigators also targeted businesses in which there have been reports of illegal sexual activity.

Task force members also made contact with two women believed to be victims of sex trafficking. Investigators say they believe these subjects were being forced to engage in acts of prostitution against their will.

The Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (RCAHT) in partnership with the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, Palm Desert Special Enforcement Team, Lake Elsinore Special Enforcement Team, Temecula Special Enforcement Team, Riverside Police Department and Murrieta Police Department effected sixty-four arrests during a nearly week-long proactive enforcement operation that targeted online prostitution and those whose demand for these unlawful activities fuels an illicit underground economy, both locally as well as across the State of California. Riverside County’s role in this operation, dubbed Operation Reclaim & Rebuild, ran for four consecutive days before concluding on January 28, 2021. Operation Reclaim & Rebuild is an annual multi-agency statewide initiative that focuses on rescuing victims of sexual slavery and human trafficking, identifying and arresting their captors, and disrupting demand for these vulnerable victims. Operation Reclaim & Rebuild is timed to coincide with National Human Trafficking Awareness Month and serves as a reminder that human trafficking will not be tolerated in California.

Last year’s “Operation Reclaim & Rebuild” included participation from over 70 law enforcement agencies statewide and resulted in 76 adult and 11 minor victims being recovered; 266 males arrested for the charge of Solicitation; and 27 suspected traffickers and exploiters arrested. In total, 518 arrests were made.

A full list of those arrested is available on the County Sheriff’s website.

More at CBS – Los Angeles