Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents disrupted a human smuggling attempt when they found 63 migrants locked in a tractor-trailer at an immigration checkpoint on Interstate 35. Laredo North Station agents assigned to the Interstate 35 immigration checkpoint observed a white tractor-trailer approaching for inspection on the night of January 21. During an initial interview with the drier, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the possibility of drug or human cargo located in the trailer, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

