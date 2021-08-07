TMZ:

Barack Obama‘s 60th birthday party kicked off Friday night at a resort near his home in Martha’s Vineyard, and if the pre-party is any indication, the real party Saturday night will be way bigger than previously thought.

Judging from photos on a balcony, there was quite the crowd Friday … it seems at the very least dozens of people showed up.

Residents on Martha’s Vineyard tell TMZ, the Island is crawling with guests who will be attending the formal party inside a tent on the Obama’s estate, and that includes a bunch of celebs including John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kim Fields, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union. Others expected to attend are Jay-Z and Beyonce, George Clooney and Stephen Colbert.

It’s unclear how many people will attend the big party tonight, but residents say it’s way bigger than an intimate family and close friends soiree. Based on the number of people who have descended on the Island, residents think several hundred people may show.

Although the Obamas are loved by many on Martha’s Vineyard, some residents are angry that their Island has been upended by the party. They say Secret Service has been ordering people around and blocking roads. They’re also concerned about the Delta variant … which has become an issue in Massachusetts as well as everywhere else in the country.

Tonight should be interesting!

