NY Post

The 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot his first-grade teacher had a history of abusing others at school — and even choked another teacher “until she couldn’t breathe,” according to a legal filing. The earlier alleged attack was detailed in a notice of claim alerting the Newport News school district that the shot and wounded teacher, Abby Zwerner, intended to sue. The other teacher who said she’d been choked also confirmed the alleged 2021 attack, saying she reported it at the time to school officials without getting the support she’d expected. She told the Associated Press that the boy had come up behind her as she sat in a chair in the front of the class — then locked his forearms in front of her neck, pulling back and down, hard. A teaching assistant had to pull the youngster off, she said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because she fears potential retaliation from the school district. “I didn’t feel safe the rest of the year because I knew if they didn’t protect me when he choked me and I couldn’t breathe, then they wouldn’t protect me, my kids or my colleagues if he did something not as harmful,” she said. The boy — who is not being identified because of his age — was later moved into another class in another school. But it was just part of his troubling behavior, which included constantly cursing at staff and teachers and trying to whip students with his belt, according to the notice filed by Zwerner’s attorney, Diane Toscano. Two days before the Jan. 6 shooting at Richneck Elementary School, the boy had an angry interaction with Zwerner in which he “slammed” down her cellphone and broke it, according to the court papers. He was given a one-day suspension — but when he returned to class the following day, he pulled a 9mm handgun out of his pocket and shot Zwerner while she sat at a reading table, the notice says. “It is a miracle that more people were not harmed,” Toscano wrote in the notice. “The shooter spent his entire recess with a gun in his pocket, a gun that was loaded and ready to fire … while lots of first-grade students played.” The legal notice fleshed out earlier allegations of negligence at Richneck, with a detailed timeline of how Zwerner, three other teachers and a guidance counselor aired concerns about the boy having a gun. It said that if then-Assistant Principal Ebony Parker “had acted on the information she was provided, then the shooting of Ms. Zwerner would not have happened.” Zwerner went to Parker’s office at about 11:15 a.m. “to advise her that the shooter seemed more ‘off’ than usual and was in a violent mood,” claimed the filing. It also said the boy had threatened to beat up a kindergarten student and “angrily stared down” the school security officer in the lunch room. At about 11:45 a.m., another teacher learned that the boy had told students he had a gun in his backpack, the notice stated. The teacher searched the backpack at about 12:30 p.m. but found no gun.

Read More