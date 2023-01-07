A 6-year-old male student is in custody and a female teacher in her 30’s is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon following a shooting in the classroom at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, officials confirm.

Police chief Steve Drew confirmed to us that a 6-year-old first grade student has been identified as the shooting suspect at a 5:30 p.m. press conference. The chief also stated that the shooting was not accidental.

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones updates the media after a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School shot a teacher Friday afternoon.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement in regards to the shooting:

“I’m monitoring this situation closely and praying for the safety of the students, teachers, staff, and first responders at Richneck Elementary School.”

There will be no school on Monday for Richneck Elementary School.

