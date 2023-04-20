A North Carolina 6-year-old and her parents were shot Tuesday night by an angry neighbor who fired at them after a basketball rolled into his yard, a report said.

Kinsley White was wounded along with her mother, Ashley Hilderbrand, and father, William White, when a gunman opened fire around 8 p.m. in Gaston County after he became enraged about the bouncing ball, according to WSOC-TV.

William White was critically injured attempting to protect his daughter.

Neighbors told the station a group of kids was playing basketball when the ball bounced into the alleged gunman’s yard.

Suspected shooter Robert Louis Singletary grew angry and ran down the street as he fired at a neighbor, they reportedly said.

Then he came back and began shooting at the family, including the young daughter, who needed stitches on her face from bullet fragments, WSOC-TV reported.

Her father was also hit, and was still in the hospital Wednesday, police said.

