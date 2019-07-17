NEW YORK POST:

A 6-year-old Utah girl was tragically killed when an errant golf ball hit by her dad struck her in the back of the neck, according to a report.

Aria Hill was sitting in a golf cart on the cart path at the Links at Sleepy Ridge in Orem on Monday when her dad hit the ball that took her life, authorities told local station KSL.

The girl was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and then transferred to a children’s hospital, where she died later that night, police Lt. Trent Colledge told the station.

The golf cart was not positioned directly behind or in front of Aria’s dad — it was between 45 and 90 degrees to his left, Colledge said.

Authorities are investigating the case, but don’t plan to pursue charges because it appears to have been a tragic accident.

Aria was her dad’s “golfing buddy,” her uncle, David Smith, told the outlet.