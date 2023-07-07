A 6-year-old boy has died after a dog-biting incident in North Port.

According to the North Port Police Department, the child sustained severe injuries to his chest Tuesday, so severe that he had to be airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital initially after receiving life-saving treatment.

After he was stabilized, he was flown to Tampa General to get more treatment, but he died one day later.

“It was inside the home,” said Josh Taylor, public information officer of the North Port Police Department. “The dog was in a bedroom, the child walked into the bedroom to get something. Next thing you know, people heard screaming and jumped into action.”

NPPD said they plan to follow any guidelines as necessary as for what happens to the dog. They do not know of any previous biting or behavioral incidents involving this dog.

“From every bit of information we have so far is there’s no history of the dog acting out, which would indicate that something could possibly happen,” Taylor said. “The animal lived in the home from basically a puppy, a couple of weeks old, between 2 and 8 weeks, if I’m not mistaken, and you know, was a family pet.”

Investigators are still trying to figure out what triggered the attack.

NPPD could not say for certain if the dog was affected by fireworks and possibly acted out because of that.

