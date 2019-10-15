Breitbart:

Just a month has passed since the last presidential debate, but the state of the Democrats’ 2020 race has shifted.

The political world is suddenly consumed by an escalating impeachment inquiry, one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls is recovering from a heart attack and Joe Biden is no longer the only front-runner. The evolving storylines will play out on national television Tuesday night in battleground Ohio, where the largest debate group in modern history — 12 candidates — will share the stage less than four months before the first 2020 primary votes are cast.

Six big questions heading into the debate, to be carried on CNN: