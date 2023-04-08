6 People Shot on Busy South Carolina Beach – Beachgoers Scatter – Several Suspects in Custody

Savage Premium Subscription

Six people were shot on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina on Friday afternoon.

According to Isle of Palms Police, 6 people were taken to a hospital after a shooting behind Sea Cabins near 1140 Oceans Blvd.

The shooting happened at a gathering involving high school seniors for “senior skip day” – WCSC reported.

Several suspects are in custody, however it is unclear if the gunman is in custody.

Most of the victims are teens.

At least 1 adult who was not a part of the groups fighting was injured, police said.

READ MORE

You may like these posts