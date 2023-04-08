Six people were shot on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina on Friday afternoon.

I’m not sure if they were tackling the gunman but more footage of Isle of Palms shooting pic.twitter.com/5nUhcjgn82 — Vedova (@v3dova1) April 8, 2023

According to Isle of Palms Police, 6 people were taken to a hospital after a shooting behind Sea Cabins near 1140 Oceans Blvd.

The shooting happened at a gathering involving high school seniors for “senior skip day” – WCSC reported.

Several suspects are in custody, however it is unclear if the gunman is in custody.

Most of the victims are teens.

At least 1 adult who was not a part of the groups fighting was injured, police said.

