Six people were killed and possibly more than two dozen others wounded when a gunman started shooting from a rooftop 10 minutes after the Highland Park Fourth of July parade kicked off Monday morning, authorities said. Shortly after noon, the Highland Park police said it remained an “active incident” and urged people to stay away. Authorities continued to hunt for the shooter, and the FBI asked that anyone who had video of the shooting or possible information about the shooter call their toll-free tipline at (800) CALL-FBI. A Chicago Sun-Times reporter saw blankets covering three bloodied bodies and five other people wounded and bloodied near the parade’s reviewing stand. NorthShore University Health System said 26 people were taken to Highland Park Hospital and five to Evanston Hospital, the “vast majority” being treated for gunshot wounds, though some “sustained injuries as a result of the ensuing chaos at the parade.” Several witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired. One witness said he counted more than 20 shots.

