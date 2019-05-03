THE JERUSALEM POST:

More than half (58%) of Austrians believe that something like the Holocaust could happen again in other European countries, according to a new survey released on Holocaust Remembrance Day by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference).

The organization’s comprehensive Holocaust Knowledge and Awareness Survey of adults in Austria also found that more than one-third of Austrian adults – 38%, who are 43% of Millennials and Generation Z – believe that National Socialism/Nazism could come to power again.

In general, 27% of respondents believe that Jewish people could face another mass genocide, 35% were in complete disagreement, and 38% were neutral or not sure.

Survey data was collected in German and analyzed by Schoen Consulting with a representative sample of 1,000 Austrian adults via landline, cellphone and online interviews. Respondents were selected at random and constituted a demographically representative sample of the adult population in Austria.