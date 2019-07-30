BREITBART:

A prison riot triggered by gang rivalries in the state of Pará, Brazil, left at least 57 dead – including 16 beheaded – on Monday, leaving authorities to identify the fallen, relocate the culprits, and prevent a revenge attack.

Authorities believe the attackers are members of Comando Class A (CCA), an organized crime gang that has risen in prominence in northern Brazil, where the riot occurred. CCA members reportedly attacked inmates known to be members of the Red Command (CV) gang, initially locking them in a prison annex and setting it on fire. Reports indicate that, in addition to beheading, smoke inhalation appears to have killed the highest number of inmates.

The riot is the deadliest since 1992, but only the latest since May. Brazil has long struggled with prison overpopulation enabling violence, as officials have no choice but to place members of rival gangs near each other and guards are often significantly outnumbered.