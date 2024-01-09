56 MILLION credit cardholders have been in debt for at least a year as American borrowing soars to record highs

Half of Americans are carrying credit card debt from one month to the next – as raging inflation over the past two years leaves a scar on the nation’s finances.

A new study from Bankrate found that 49 percent fell into the so-called ‘debt revolver’ category in November 2023 – as increasing numbers of households are forced to turn to credit cards to make ends meet.

This is up from just 39 percent in 2021, the financial services company found.

Worse still, three in five of those carrying debt – some 56 million people – have owed money for more than A YEAR.

It comes as Americans’ total credit card balances soared to a record $1.08 trillion in September last year, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

