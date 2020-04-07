NY POST

At least 51 patients diagnosed as having fully recovered from the coronavirus in South Korea have tested positive a second time after leaving quarantine, according to officials. The patients from Daegu all tested positive in a “relatively short time” after they were given the all-clear from their initial infections, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said, according to the government-funded Yonhap News Agency. A specialist team has been sent to conduct an epidemiological investigation in the city, which is the epicenter of the epidemic in South Korea, the agency says.

