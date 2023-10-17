$500m Alzheimer’s drug scandal: NY scientist behind NIH-funded therapy busted for allegedly manipulating data in 20 research papers – now there are calls for trials to be cut off

Scientists are calling for stage 3 clinical trials of an Alzheimer’s drug to be scrapped after a report highlighted serious doubts about the legitimacy of research that helped the medicine reach that stage.

A long-awaited report by the City University of New York (CUNY) accused one of its faculty members, neuroscientist Hoau-Yan Wang, of egregious misconduct concerning 20 research papers — defined as workplace behavior so outrageous, dangerous, or illegal that an employer cannot reasonably expect to correct it through progressive discipline.

According to the 50-page document obtained by Science, Mr Wang could not provide original data to disprove allegations he had manipulated images in his research papers, many of which provided critical support for the Alzheimer’s drug simufilam’s jump from the lab into clinical studies.

CUNY biochemist Kevin Gardner told Science the report’s findings were ’embarrassing beyond words,’ while Vanderbilt University neuroscientist Matthew Schrag said the ongoing trial should ‘certainly be shut down.’

The allegations were prompted by initial doubts over the doctored images raised by two scientists in August 2021.

