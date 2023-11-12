500K pro-Palestinian demonstrators mob London as American protest held near Biden’s Delaware mansion

A half a million people packed the streets of London Saturday in a Pro-Palestine protest that was among the largest demonstrations ever held in the city, while a group of Americans staked out Joe Biden’s home in Delaware.Hundreds of thousands of protesters also marched against the Israel-Hamas war in Paris, Brussels, Barcelona, Cape Town, Dublin and more on Saturday, most calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.London’s protest overlapped with Armistice Day, where British citizens commemorate the soldiers who died in World War I.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the rally’s timing was disrespectful, while other ministers had called for the march to be canceled. Home Secretary Suella Braverman called the demonstrators “hate marchers” in a lambasted op-ed in The Times of London. Many protesters carried signs that sayd, “Hey Suella, This is a move march”But while some marchers carried signs that said “Free Palestine,” “Stop the Massacre,” and “Stop Bombing Gaza,” the chant “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” was also heard. The rallying cry is viewed as antisemitic because it implies a call for Israel’s eradication.

