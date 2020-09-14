Fifty people were shot, 15 fatally, during the last week in Mayor Bernard Young’s (D) Baltimore, Maryland.

CBS Baltimore reports that shootings occurred Sunday, September 6, 2020, through Sunday, September 13, 2020.

The 13th ended with a fatal shooting just after 11 p.m. “in the 300 block of Warren Avenue.” Officers arrived to find a 39-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Baltimore city councilman Eric Costello tweeted: “Multiple gunshots were fired tonight around 11pm at Federal Hill Park. The victim, a male / 30’s, was transported to local area hospital, died shortly after. No other info available at this time.”

