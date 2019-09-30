YEAH MOTOR:
- January 20, 2009 was the first day of service for the more recent model of the Presidential State Car. A new model has since started use. The First Car is no ordinary automobile, as it takes ranks with some of the most expensive cars on the road and is loaded with features to protect POTUS. Here are some incredible facts about the Presidential State Car.
- “The Beast” weighs an astounding 14,000 pounds. A 2009 Ford Taurus weighs 3,642 pounds.
- There are no keyholes. The Secret Service agents in charge of operating the vehicle are the only people who know how to open the car.
- The Presidential State Car has five-inch thick bulletproof glass.
- The First Car has serious weaponry. The exterior features rocket-propelled grenades and a tear gas cannon that lie underneath the hood.
- Two pints of blood in the President’s type, as well as oxygen tanks, are inside of the vehicle at all times.
