Rapper 50 Cent says fellow rapper Kanye West should “master the art of shutting the fuck up” in the wake of his antisemitic remarks this past month. “I have seen people in this position because of [things] they have [done] not things they have said. Now you gotta master the art of shutting the fuck up!” 50 Cent said in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to a report by Newsweek. The rapper was reportedly reacting to a CNN headline alleging West “has a disturbing history of admiring” Adolf Hitler. In the report, a former TMZ employee claimed that West had professed his “love” for Hitler during a 2018 interview with the outlet. “I have never seen anything like this before,” 50 Cent wrote alongside a screenshot of the CNN article. “I think Kanye should buy the car he likes the best and just ride off into the sunset, it’s really a wrap. People are really hurt by this shit.” “I have seen people in this position because of [things] they have [done] not things they have said. Now you gotta master the art of shutting the fuck up!” he added. The post was deleted a little over an hour after it was shared.

