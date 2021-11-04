Children as young as 5 will soon have to show COVID-19 vaccination cards in San Francisco in order to be admitted into a wide array of indoor venues, including restaurants, according to SFGate.

The city already requires proof of vaccination for those 12 and older.

But now with vaccinations available for those between the ages of 5-11, the vaccine mandate will soon apply to the younger children, as well.

“We definitely want to wait and make sure that children have an opportunity to get vaccinated,” said city health officer Dr. Susan Philip. “That will happen no sooner than about eight weeks after the vaccine is available to kids.

“So there will be a limited time in which there will not be those requirements, but then at some point, 5- to 11-year-olds will also have to show proof of vaccination to access some of those same settings.”

Politico noted the vaccinations for the younger children began Wednesday in California. The vaccine for the younger children is a third of the adult dose. It is given out in two doses, 21 days apart.

“As with children 12-17 who may not have personal identification, we will follow the same approach with the younger kids such that they would not be penalized for not having an ID,” a spokesperson from the health department said.

