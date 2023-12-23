5-Time Deported Illegal Gets 19 Years for Raping Woman with Special Needs

A five-time deported illegal alien, deemed an “animalistic predator” by police, has been sentenced to 19 years in prison after raping a woman with special needs in Forest Park, Ohio.

Last April, 40-year-old illegal alien German Mathews — who also went by the name Hernan Mateos — of Nicaragua approached the woman while she walked across a gas station parking lot. Prosecutors said Mathews prepared for the violent assault by putting his hoodie over his head.

Mathews grabbed the woman, who has special needs, and pushed her down a hill into a wooded area before violently raping her while beating her face. Forest Park police Sgt. Jackie Dreyer told prosecutors that the woman’s face was beaten so badly that Mathews’ hands were covered in the victim’s blood.

“He is an animalistic predator whose actions are beyond words,” Dreyer said, calling the case one of the worst crimes she has seen in her more than two decades in law enforcement.

