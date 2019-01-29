FOX NEWS:

Two Houston police officers are in critical condition and two others remain hospitalized after two suspects opened fire on a team of officers serving a search warrant at a home housing suspected drug dealers Monday afternoon, police officers said.

A fifth officer was also injured but is expected to be discharged from Memorial Hermann Medical Center later Monday.

Both suspects in the incident are dead, officials said.

At about 4:15 p.m. local time, narcotics police responded to a residence they suspected drug dealing was emanating from, particularly the sale of “street-level narcotics” like “black tar heroin,” Houston police chief Art Acevedo said at an evening press conference held outside the hospital.

“Narcotics officers tried to serve a search warrant,” Acevedo said. “They announced themselves as police at the time. Immediately upon reaching the door, the officers came under fire from one or two suspects.” One suspect, according to the police chief, momentarily retreated into the home and then returned to the front of the location to resume shooting.