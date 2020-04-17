FOX NEWS:

Five Pennsylvania men were charged Thursday in the horrific throat-slashing murders of a Virginia couple and the woman’s 14-year-old son, authorities said.

Killed were Michael Coleman, 39, Rachel Ozuna, 34, and her son Kyruss Ozuna, 14. They were found dead inside their Spotsylvania County home in May 2019, according to FOX 29 in Philadelphia. A baby and a toddler were found alive.

The killings have “torn several families apart and impacted the strong community that surrounds us,” Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris said, the Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg, Va., reported.

The mother and son previously lived in Utah, according to a Salt Lake City-based reporter.

